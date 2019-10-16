  1. Politics
Report claims US carried out secret cyber strike on Iran after Saudi oil attack

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – A report claims that the US carried out a secret cyber operation against Iran in the wake of the Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, which Washington and Riyadh blame on Tehran in absence of any evidence.

According to a Wednesday report by Reuters, two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the operation took place in late September and took aim at Tehran’s ability to spread “propaganda.”

One of the officials said the strike affected physical hardware, but did not provide further details.

The Pentagon declined to comment about the cyber strike.

“As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence, or planning,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith, according to the report. 

On September 14, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco. 

The United States and Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out the attack on Aramco installations without providing any evidence. Tehran, however, has rejected the allegations.

