Rouhani does not have right to change ‘even a word’ in JCPOA: MP

“The text of JCPOA has been ratified by the Parliament and the president doesn’t have the right to introduce any change in that because he is responsible for implementing legal decisions of the Parliament and he cannot, without the Parliament’s permission, add or remove even a single word,” Mohammadreza Pourebrahimi, a member of Parliament’s economic commission, told Mehr News Agency on Sunday.

“Any change on JCPOA’s text causing an increase in Iran’s commitment and a decrease in that of other parties would act against the national interest of the Islamic Republic,” he added.

His remarks came as Ali Rabiei, Iranian government’s spokesman, said on Wednesday that “In order to give more assurances and break the deadlock, President [Hassan Rouhani] has even put forward a proposal so we can make a minor change in JCPOA provided that they return to where they used to be.”

“We will not give in to the notion of making any change in JCPOA,” said the lawmaker, adding, “From the beginning, Western countries were seeking to make Iran gradually withdraw from its legal rights.”

President Rouhani later said in a meeting in New York that the change is related to earlier ratification of the Additional Protocol. "Iran is ready to pursue the immediate ratification of the Additional Protocol in the Iranian Parliament, as a permanent law, in exchange for the US Congress' approval of the JCPOA and permanent lift of all sanctions," he said.

Elsewhere, the Iranian lawmaker condemned European countries’ measures and remarks against Iran while describing the recent E3 statement which blames Iran for Aramco attacks as a ‘great imprudence’ from Europe.

Pourebrahimi said he expected President Rouhani to cancel his meeting with European leaders on the sideline of UN General Assembly after their anti-Iranian statement.

