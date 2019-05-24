Only Donald Trump deserves to be labeled 'terrorist': Zarif

In reaction to the offensive and intimidating remarks by the US President Donald Trump against Iran made during an address to the US farmers yesterday calling Iran ‘a nation of terror’, the top Iranian diplomat said that "only Donald Trump deserves the label of terrorist."

“Trump showed with his recent remarks that he neither knows history, nor does he know the Iranian nation,” Zarif added, noting that Trump’s comments showed that his claims on support for the Iranian people were a big lie.

Zarif was speaking to reporters at the end his Friday meetings with the high-ranking Pakistani officials.

The foreign minister said the meetings in Islamabad on Friday focused on the US anti-Iran actions particularly its economic war on Iran and the Americans’ economic pressures, describing them as kind of ‘economic terrorism.’

The top diplomat added that he had also discussed ways to confront US bullying behavior. He added that the two sides shared the same viewpoint on the necessity of cooperation among the Islamic countries to confront the plots designed by the US and Israeli Zionist regime for the region.

Saying that in the meetings with Pakistani officials border issues between the two countries were also discussed, he said that the two sides agreed to have more cooperation in that regard.

Zarif added that Pakistanis also promised to spare no efforts to return the remaining abducted border guards, who have not yet been released yet.

Heading a delegation, foreign minister Zarif arrived in Islamabad late on Thursday to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with them.

The trip is taking place in continuation of Zarif’s recent visits to several Asian countries.

