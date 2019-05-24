  1. Politics
Iran's UN envoy:

Trump’s anti-Iran remarks witness to his animosity towards Iranian nation

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi has condemned the US president’s recent anti-Iran remarks as a witness to Trump's unlimited hostility towards the great nation of Iran.

“These trivial remarks are more than anything else a witness to his lack of information about Iran's several thousand years of history and the lack of knowledge on the Iranian people,” Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in reaction to the offensive and intimidating remarks by the US President Donald Trump against Iran made during an address to the US farmers yesterday.

Takht-Ravanchi added that such hostile stances are nothing new to Iran as they are in continuation of cruel US sanctions, which are also a clear example of hostility towards the Iranian nation.

The Iranian diplomat went on to say that Iran is the biggest victim and, at the same time, the most powerful enemy of terrorism in the region.

He pointed out that the destruction of ISIL and other similar terrorist groups bear witness to Iran’s anti-terrorism actions over the past few years, something that has been acknowledged by Trump himself.

The ambassador further noted that Trump’s insistence on using an offensive against the Iranian people has intensified “our determination to resist the policy of pressure and intimidation.”

