Zarif meets with Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad

The meeting between the Zarif and Qureshi on Friday focused on ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries and consultations on regional issues.

Consultations on trade-economic and energy cooperation between the two countries will be among other issues to be discussed in the meeting, according to IRNA.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Islamabad last night to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with them.

The trip is taking place in continuation of Zarif’s recent visits to several Asian countries.

