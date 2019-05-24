  1. Politics
Iran condemns deadly bomb blast in Pakistan’s Quetta

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi severely condemned the Friday bomb attack in a mosque in Pakistan’s Quetta which claimed lives of at least three individuals.

He described the attack as inhuman and expressed sympathies with the families of victims and the Pakistani government.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands beside all regional government and nations, especially the neighboring and friend Pakistan, to uproot terrorism,” he added.

At least three people have been killed and 28 wounded after a bomb exploded at a mosque in the western Pakistani city of Quetta, Aljazeera reported. The explosion took place inside a mosque before Friday prayers, city police chief Abdul Razzaq Cheema said, adding that at least three of the wounded were in critical condition.

