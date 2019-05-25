US fabricated claim for sending more troops to MidEast ‘dangerous’

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday morning before leaving Pakistan’s Islamabad for Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “Americans are making these claims to justify their hostile policies aimed at creating tension in the Persian Gulf region.”

Zarif was responding to a question about the announcement by US President Donald Trump on Friday that the United States will send about 1,500 additional troops to the Middle East as a "protective measure" amid escalating tensions with Iran.

“The fabricated claim was made immediately after Washington’s recent decision to increase the number of American troops in the region in order to justify the move,” Zarif stressed.

The Iranian top diplomat went on to add that “the US’ move to increase its military presence in our region is highly dangerous and a threat against international peace and security, and it must be confronted."

Also on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement that the Trump administration has invoked a seldom used provision in federal law to sidestep Congress and complete arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan, amounting to approximately $8.1 billion, citing "threats" from Iran. The decision has drawn severe objections from US lawmakers.

MS/IRN83326222