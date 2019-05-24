  1. Politics
24 May 2019 - 15:43

Oman trying to reduce US-Iran tensions: FM tweet

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Oman is trying 'with other parties' to reduce tensions between the United States and Iran, the Omani Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

The Omani Foreign Ministry's tweet cited Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, the sultanate’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, who met on Monday in Tehran with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“There is a danger that a war breaks out, hurting the whole world ... Both parties, the American and the Iranian, are aware of the danger,” the tweet cited the Omani minister as saying in an interview with an Arabic publication, according to Reuters.

Oman maintains friendly ties with both the United States and Iran and has previously been an important go-between for the two countries, which severed diplomatic relations in 1980. 

The US has stepped up its military presence in the Persian Gulf region against alleged threats from Iran, while Iran, in turn, has described the US moves as a psychological warfare to force the regional and other countries to accompany its illegal sanctions on Iranian nation.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday that Iran will not surrender to US pressure and will not abandon its goals, even if it is bombed.

Another country trying to avert a confrontation in the region is Iraq. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday that Baghdad would send delegations to Washington and Tehran to help reduce tensions.

Kamal Iranidoost

