  1. Politics
24 May 2019 - 13:14

In meeting with Zarif:

Pak FM calls for resolution of regional issues through diplomatic engagement

Pak FM calls for resolution of regional issues through diplomatic engagement

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory efforts for ensuring peace and stability and reducing tensions in the region.

According to Radio Pakistan website, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi made the remarks during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and accompanying delegation in Islamabad on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed that tension in the region is in no one's interest.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of all unresolved issues through diplomatic engagement, adding that all the stakeholders need to demonstrate patience and tolerance.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, said during the meeting that Iran gives value to Pakistan's efforts for establishing peace in the region, according to the Pakistani media.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation on the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Iran, the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on bilateral matters.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Islamabad on Thursday night to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials. The meeting with Pakistani foreign minister was the first leg of planned meetings with high-ranking Pakistani official on the two-day trip. 

Zarif's trip is taking place in continuation of his recent tour to several Asian countries.

KI/PR

News Code 145643

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News