Pakistan PM warns against rising tensions in region

Imran Khan, who has been seeking to improve Pakistan's strained relations with neighbour Iran, said he was concerned about rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, but did not specifically name any countries.

"He underscored that war is not a solution to any problem," Khan's office said in a statement late on Friday, citing the premier.

"Further escalation in tensions in the already volatile region is not in anyone's interest. All sides needed to exercise maximum restraint in the current situation”, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Islamabad on Thursday night to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials. The meeting with Pakistani foreign minister was the first leg of planned meetings with high-ranking Pakistani official on the two-day trip.

"These actions are also a threat to global peace and stability," Zarif said at the end of his visit.

