24 May 2019 - 14:28

Zarif meets with Imran Khan, stresses linking Chabahar with Gwadar

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pakistani Prime Minister met in Islamabad on Friday afternoon to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

In the meeting, Zarif stressed expanding bilateral cooperation, especially linking the Iranian Chabahar and Pakistani Gwadar ports, and the use of their potentials to complement each other in line with the interests of the two countries.

Upon arrival in Islamabad last night, the top Iranian diplomat had said that he was going to put forward a ‘proposal’ for connecting Pakistan's Gwadar port to its ‘complementary’ port Chabahar in southeastern Iran.

Also in the meeting, Pakistan's Imran Khan, for his part, referred to his last month’s visit to Iran and expressed the readiness of his country to expand relations with Iran and increase cooperation on shared borders. He also stressed the importance of peace and cooperation among the regional and Islamic countries.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Islamabad last night to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with them.

The two-day trip is taking place in continuation of Zarif’s recent visits to several Asian countries.

