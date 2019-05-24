FM Zarif, Pakistan Army Chief confer on regional developments

The two sides have discussed a range of issues including regional developments and ways to expand bilateral ties in security fields.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Islamabad last night to meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral, regional and international issues with them. His first Friday meeting was with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He is also slated to meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan.

This is the third visit of FM Zarif to Pakistan after Imran Khan won the 2018 elections.

