Asian Games: wrestlers gain first golds for Iran

In men’s 86kg, Hassan Yazdani overpowered rival from Indonesia, India, Mongolia to reach the final. The World and Olympics champion then defeated Lebanon’s Domenic Abounader 10-0 and snatched the first gold medal of Iran in the event.

In men’s 97kg, Alireza Karimi beat Japanese Takeshi Yamaguchi 11-0 and Uzbekistan’s Magomed Ibragimov 4-2 to reach the final. He then gained a 6-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan’s Magomed Musaev and grabbed another gold medal for his country.

Also in men’s 57kg, Reza Atri gained a bronze medal after winning South Korea’s Kim Sunggwon in the third place playoff. He had earlier defeated wrestlers from Nepal and India and lost his encounter Mongolia’s representative who later sntached the gold medal. The silver of this weight category went to DPR Korea's athlete.

The 2018 Asian Games officially starts on August 18 and wraps up on September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang. So far, Iranian athletes have seized two gold, two silver and one bronze medals and stands fourth in the medals table.

