TEHRAN, Aug. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian team has arrived at the 'Parade of Athletes' of 2018 Asian Games with 378 athletes. The team was led by sports shooter Elaheh Ahmadi who won gold at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Germany. The 2018 Asian Games are underway in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from 18 August to 2 September.