Parviz Hadi gains 3rd gold medal for Iran in Asian Games

In men’s 125kg category, Parviz Hadi defeated Chinese Zhiwei Deng in the final on Monday and won the gold medal.

The reigning champion of the event, gained a 10-0 victory over his Indian rival Sumit in the first match that just took 114 seconds.

He then overpowered Kazakhstan’s Oleg Boltin 10-0 in the quarterfinal encounter, in a game that lasted for less than four minutes.

In his most challenging game, Hadi took on Davit Modzmanashvili from Uzbekistan in the semifinal. The Uzbek wrestler won the first period 6-4 but the Asian Champion had a great comeback in the next period and won the match 11-8 to advance to the final.

South Korea’s Koungjin Nam and the Uzbek wrestlers pocketed the bronze medals of this weight category.

Earlier Hassan Yazdani, in 86 kg and Alireza Karimi in 97 kg have gained two gold medals for Iran while Reza Atri gained a bronze medal in men’s 57kg of the freestyle wrestling.

Gaining three gold, two silver and three bronze medals, Iran ranks 6th in the total medals table of the 2018 Asian Games which officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesia and ends on September 2.

