  1. Sports
20 August 2018 - 20:10

Parviz Hadi gains 3rd gold medal for Iran in Asian Games

Parviz Hadi gains 3rd gold medal for Iran in Asian Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iranian freestyle wrestler Parviz Hadi snatched the 3rd gold medal of Iran in 2018 Asian games underway in Indonesia.

In men’s 125kg category, Parviz Hadi defeated Chinese Zhiwei Deng in the final on Monday and won the gold medal.

The reigning champion of the event, gained a 10-0 victory over his Indian rival Sumit in the first match that just took 114 seconds.

He then overpowered Kazakhstan’s Oleg Boltin 10-0 in the quarterfinal encounter, in a game that lasted for less than four minutes.

In his most challenging game, Hadi took on Davit Modzmanashvili from Uzbekistan in the semifinal. The Uzbek wrestler won the first period 6-4 but the Asian Champion had a great comeback in the next period and won the match 11-8 to advance to the final.

South Korea’s Koungjin Nam and the Uzbek wrestlers pocketed the bronze medals of this weight category.

Earlier Hassan Yazdani, in 86 kg and Alireza Karimi in 97 kg have gained two gold medals for Iran while Reza Atri gained a bronze medal in men’s 57kg of the freestyle wrestling.

Gaining three gold, two silver and three bronze medals, Iran ranks 6th in the total medals table of the 2018 Asian Games which officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesia and ends on September 2.

MAH/4380317

News Code 136969

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News