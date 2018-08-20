Iran NOC, world IOC to expand coop.

The President of National Olympic Committee of Iran (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri met with the directors of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on the sidelines of the 2018 Asian games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At the beginning of the meeting, the IOC representatives officially invited the President of National Olympic Committee of Iran to hold a meeting with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach next month.

Referring to the long-standing cooperation between Iran NOC and the OIC, the NOCs directors hailed Iran’s National Olympic Committee as one of the most important and influential Olympic committees in Asia and the world and called for the development of relations and cooperation between the two sides.

They also pointed to the fields of cooperation such as education, solidarity, trade and marketing, and expressed the IOC's readiness to further support those areas.

Reza Salehi Amiri, for his part, expressed his happiness with meeting and vowed that Iran is ready to participate in IOC training programs, especially in field of sports such as wrestling, weight lifting, taekwondo in countries that those sports have not been developed yet.

Salehi Amiri stressed that Iran will participate in the IOC training programs with the aim of strengthening solidarity, adding “in addition to dispatching the best Iranian coaches and instructors to the IOC training courses, we call for special classes with the aim of increasing the knowledge of coaches and athletes.”

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to make preparations for the meeting between Iran’s NOC and IOC presidents in September, and to hold particular meetings in specialized fields within the IOC framework.

Reza Salehi Amiri and Thomas Bach are scheduled to hold a meeting at the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Lausanne on September 12.

