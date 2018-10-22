Iranian freestyle wrestlers gain two bronze at World C’ships + VIDEO

In men’s 86kg category, world and Olympics champion Hassan Yazdani defeated Russia’s Dauren Kurugliev and pocketed the bronze medal. In his first match, he suffered a 6-11 defeat to David Morris Taylor of the USA and lost the chance to reclaim the gold medal of the event. In the repechage games, he proved his quality by gaining two 10-0 victories over Hajy Rajabau of Belarus and Yurieski Torreblanca Queralta of Cuba.

Taylor grabbed the gold medal by overpowering Turkey’s Fatih Erdin 12-2 in the final. The other bronze medal went to Spain’s Taimuraz Friev Naskidaeva.

In men’s 125kg category, Parviz Hadi had a perfect start with an 11-0 win over Poland’s Robert Baran 11-0. He kept the pace and overpowered Ibrahim Saidau of Belarus 11-2 in the next step. In a tight encounter, Hadi edged past world and Olympics champion Turkey’s Taha Akgul 3-2 and advanced to the semifinal. There, the 30-year-old Iranian conceded a 6-13 defeat to Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili, two-times world champion and 2016 Olympics’ bronze winner. In the bronze contest, the Asian Champion Hadi outplayed Russia’s Anzor Ruslanovitch Khizriev 11-2 and claimed his first world medal.

Petriashvili won the gold medal by defeating Zhiwei Deng of China 6-0. Nicholas Edward Gwiazdowski of the United States claimed the other bronze medal of this category.

2018 Wrestling World Championships kicked off in Budapest on August 20 and it goes through to August 28 in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s categories.

Here are the results of other weight categories:

61kg

GOLD: Yowlys BONNE RODRIGUEZ (CUB) df. Gadzhimurad RASHIDOV (RUS) by VPO1, 6-5

BRONZE: Tuvshintulga TUMENBILEG (MGL) df. Beka LOMTADZE (GEO) by VPO1, 6-3

BRONZE: Joseph Daniel COLON (USA) df. Mohammadbagher Esmaeil YAKHKESHI (IRI) by VSU1, 13-2

74kg

GOLD: Zaurbek SIDAKOV (RUS) df. Avtandil KENTCHADZE (GEO) by VPO1, 2-2

BRONZE: Bekzod ABDURAKHMONOV (UZB) df. Soner DEMIRTAS (TUR) by VPO1, 3-2

Jordan Ernest BURROUGHS (USA) df. Frank CHAMIZO MARQUEZ (ITA) by VPO1, 4-4

