Iran’s Ashourzadeh bags bronze in Taekwondo: Asian Games

He defeated Tajikistan’s Sunatov Mahmadjon 26-3 in the first step and secured berth to the quarterfinal. The defending champion of U58 kg then overpowered Vietnamese Vo Quoc Hung 13-6. In the semifinal, he suffered a narrow 13-15 defeat to Uzbekistan’s Pulatov Niyaz and lost the chance to reclaim the title.

South Korea’s Kim Taehun snatched the gold medal while Uzbek athlete received the silver.

Iranian poomsae practitioners had received two silver medal for Iran on the first day of the event.

2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesia and goes through September 2 where Asian athletes will compete in 42 different sports.

