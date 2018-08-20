  1. Sports
Iran beach volleyball team beats East Timor in Asian games

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's beach volleyball team A has defeated East Timor national team in the 2018 Asian Games.

The Iranian Team A defeated the southeastern country’s national team 2-0.

The Team A is comprised of Bahman Raoof and Abdolhamed Mirzaali is seeded in a group alongside East Timor, Japan, and Vietnam.

The team is scheduled to face Japan on Wednesday in their second match.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, is a pan-Asian multi-sport event being held from 18 August to 2 September 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

According to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) a number of 42 sports and 484 events are contested at the 2018 Asian Games.

