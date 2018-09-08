Ghasemi pockets Iran’s second gold at Dmitry Korkin Tournament

The Iranian wrestler won a deserved gold medal in men’s 125kg category without even conceding one point to his rivals.

The 30-year-old wrestler first defeated Kazakhstan’s Inkar Yermukambet a German wrestler 10-0 before gaining yet another superb 11-0 victory over Belarus’ Ibragim Magomedovich Saidov, bronze winner of 2016 Olympics. In the final contest, the two times Olympics medalist of Iran defeated Belarus’ Zolbo Natsagsuren 2-0 and earned the gold medal.

Earlier, Ahmad Bazri had pocketed gold medal in 86kg category of the event.

The 11th edition of the International Freestyle Wrestling Grand Prix Tournament Dmitry Korkin kicked off on September 5 in Yakutsk city of Sakha Republic (Yakutia), Russia, and wrapped up today.

