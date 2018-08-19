  1. Sports
19 August 2018 - 15:38

Iran's men, women athletes bag first medals at 2018 Asian Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iranian taekwondo practitioners snatched two silver medals at the first day of 2018 Asian Games.

In Men’s individual poomsae, Koorosh Bakhtiyari received the silver after suffering a loss to his South Korean rival Kang Minsung in the final.

Also, in Women’s individual poomsae, Marjan Salahshouri pocketed the silver medal while Indonesia’s Defia Rosmaniar claimed title of this category. This was the 12th medal that Iranian women taekwondokas have won in the history of Asian Games. “All the stadium supported the Indonesian athlete [in the final]. Thanks God that I could gain this medal for Iran,” said Salahshouri after the game.

These are the first medals of Iran in the 18th edition of Asian Games. The event kicked off on August 18 and will wrap up on September 2.

