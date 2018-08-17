Iran’s football team earns 1st victory in 2018 Asian Games

In a Friday match held at Wibawa Mukti Stadium, Iranian squad won their East Asian rival 3-0. Amir Roustaei scored the first goal at 27’. In the second half, Mehdi Ghayedi found the back of the net at 68’, just five minutes after replacing Yunnis Delfi. And Aref Aghasi scored the last goal from penalty in the extra time.

Iran had earned one point from the match against KSA in the first game on Wednesday which ended with a 1-1 draw.

Zlatko Kranjcar’s men will face Myanmar on Monday.

The 2018 Asian Games officially starts on Aug. 18 and wraps up on Sep. 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang while basketball, football and handball competitions have started from August 14.

