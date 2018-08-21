  1. Sports
Iranian fencer receives bronze in 2018 Asian Games

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iranian fencer Ali Pakdaman pocketed the bronze medal of Men's Sabre Individual at 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

Pakdaman was narrowly defeated by South Korea’s Oh Sanguk 14-15 in the semifinal and received the bronze medal.

In the preliminary round, Pakdaman was in Group C along with fencers from Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Hong Kong and Qatar where he managed to win all his games. In the Round of 16, he defeated Hong Kong’s Hin Chang Lam 15-10 and advanced to the quarterfinal. Pakdaman then overpowered Vietnamese An Vu Thanh 15-11 and secured berth to the semifinal.

South Korea’s Bongil Gu won his countryman Oh Sanguk in the final and snatched the gold medal.

2018 Asian Games officially kicked off on August 18 in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

