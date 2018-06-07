Quds Day shows loyalty of Iranian authorities, people to Palestinian cause

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The representative of Palestinians resistance group, Hamas, in Iran told MNA that Quds Days shows that Iranian authorities and people have remained loyal to Palestine.

Speaking to Mehr News Agency (MNA) correspondent in Tehran on Thursday, a day before the 39th anniversary of naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day at the suggestion of Imam Khomeini, Kheld al-Qaddumi said “this year’s International Quds Day is different in many aspects from the past years, as this year we have witnessed new waves of Palestinian demonstrations and marches in the Gaza Strip and the rest of the Palestinian territories in the form of Return Marches.”

Pointing out that recent Great March of Return showed the ugly face of the United States and the Zionist regime, al-Qaddumi added that they showed that they neither comply with morality, nor with human rights, lashing out at their actions in martyring about 63 unarmed Palestinians in one signle day.

The Hamas representative went on to note that those martyred Palestinians were unarmed and the Israeli occupying regime used banned weapons against the demonstrators, cutting off their body parts.

He said that Quds Day indicates that how the great Iranian nation attach importance to Quds and Palestine issue, and shows that the Iranian authorities under the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei have remained loyal to the Palestine cause.

