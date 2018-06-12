Iran hosts Palestinians for Iftar in Gaza Strip

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iran has once again hosted the deprived people of Gaza Strip for Iftar dinners in cooperation with Kashmiri charity ‘Ehsas’.

Given the fact that the people of Palestine, especially the Gazans have lived under Israeli regime’s blockade for years, the Iranian charity ‘International Union of Unified Ummah’ has hosted thousands of Gazans for iftar dinners since 2011.

Many fasting Gazans have been protesting against the Israeli occupation during hot days of this holy month of Ramadan in Gaza Strip, getting injured or martyred.

According the MNA report, a family said that they had not had any meat to eat during this holy month.

Another Gazan said that the people of Gaza will never forget the help of the Iranian government and nation while they themselves are under severe economic pressures, adding that the Qods Day shows that the liberation of Jerusalem and the destruction of the occupation regime of Quds as the main priority of the Islamic Ummah is close.

