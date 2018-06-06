Iran top security official says ‘Quds Day is a nightmare for Israel’

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani says International Quds Day is a nightmare for Israel, adding Iran’s support for Palestine is based on religious beliefs.

“This holy day is Imam Khomeini’s great legacy and marks the unity and dynamism of the Islamic world in their support for the Palestinian cause, and is the day of resistance against occupation and domination of the Zionist regime and its allies,” Ali Shamkhani said two days before this year’s Quds day which is commemorated every day on the last Friday of fasting month of Ramadan.

Shamkhani said that Iran’s support for Palestinian cause is based on Islamic beliefs and principles, adding the consecutive victories of the Resistance Axis has enhanced the morale of the Islamic countries to intensify their fight against Israeli occupation.

He said that the heroic and brave people of Palestine have never waited for other people's talks and decisions, and have constantly done what was needed to defend the holy Quds.

He noted that on this year’s anniversary of the International Quds Day, the rulers of the suppressive regime of Israel not only are intensifying their attacks against unarmed Palestinians but also have traveled to Europe to weaken Iran’s support for the Palestinians.

The SNSC secretary further urged the Muslims around the world to take part in demonstrations on Quds Day to foil enemies’ malicious plots, stressing that liberating Quds is still a top priority for the Islamic world.

KI/4314481