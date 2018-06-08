US-Israel-Saudi attempt to corner Iran to imperil their own security

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said Fri. that the attempts made by US-Israel-Saudi ‘triangle of evil’ to corner Iran will ultimately lead to undermining their own security.

The Iranian Parliament speaker made the remarks at a gathering of hundreds of people at University of Tehran on the occasion of marking the International Quds Day in solidarity with the Palestinians and condemnation of Israel’s occupation and atrocities.

Larijani delivered a speech at the annual event in the absence of President Rouhani, who departed for China this morning to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit focused on bilateral ties and the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after the US pullout.

