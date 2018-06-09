Syria triumphed over terrorism, Al-Quds to return to Palestinian people

BEIRUT, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserted that Syria plays a pivotal role in the resistance axis, and it has been subjected to a global terrorist war over the past seven years, yet larger parts of Syria have become safe now.

In a speech on the occasion of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) International Day, Nasrallah addressed the Israeli occupation entity saying the Zionists must confess that they have failed to bring down Syria, the main pillar of the resistance in the region, and that their dreams and bets on the terrorist groups are gone with the wind.

He also called the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms involved in the terrorist war on Syria to admitting defeat as well.

He also pointed out that Syria was subjected to a global conspiracy targeting its existence and the axis of resistance as well, noting that this axis has contributed to Syria’s great victory.

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah will leave Syria when the Syrian leadership asks them to do so.

He went on to assert that the cause of Al-Quds is the crux of the conflict with the Zionist enemy, and that the US recognizing Al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli occupation entity imposes three challenges, with the first being to ensure that the world does not acknowledge this act.

Nasrallah said that the second challenge is foiling the Zionist schemes to change the demographic identity of Al-Quds and its attempts to pressure its people to leave it, and the third is the matter of holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He asserted that Al-Quds will return to the Palestinian people, and Palestine will be liberated, adding “if you insist on occupation, the day of the great war is coming, and that will be the day when we all will pray in Al-Quds.”

SANA/MNA