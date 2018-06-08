Iran marks Intl. Quds Day with massive rallies

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Millions of people have taken to the streets across Iran and other countries in the world to show their solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn Israel’s occupation and atrocities.

The rallies went underway at 10:30 AM in Tehran and over 900 cities across the country and a major part of Muslim states.

The rallies are held to mark Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

People from all walks of life have gathered for the annual event, holding placards with slogans that read ‘Down with Israel, Down with USA’ to show their contempt for the racist policies of Israel and the US support for the regime.

Other placards being carried by participants read ‘Al-Quds, Capital of Palestine’, which is in condemnation of Israel’s recent relocation of its capital to Jerusalem al-Quds followed by the opening of the US embassy there, despite global warnings that the move may trigger a fresh wave of violence in the Middle East.

Israeli troops opened fire on the Palestinians gathered near a Gaza fence on May 14 to protest against the inauguration of US embassy in al-Quds. At least 41 Palestinians were shot dead and hundreds wounded by Israeli snipers. Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif called the event ‘a day of great shame’ and condemned the Israeli regime for the ‘massacre [of] countless Palestinians in cold blood.’

The nation-wide rallies held in solidarity with Palestine are being covered by about 5,300 Iranian and foreign journalists.

President Rouhani is absent in this year's rallies as he has departed for China this morning to take part at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit focused on bilateral ties and the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after the US pullout.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani will deliver a speech on the occasion among the gathering of hundreds of people at Tehran Friday prayer today.

MS/4315150