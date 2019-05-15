Palestinians marking Nakba Day with mass rallies against Israel, US

Palestinians have begun marking the occasion, when the Israeli regime proclaimed existence and drove hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homeland in 1948 , with protest rallies in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, according to Iranian English news channel Press TV.

The Israeli military has deployed the so-called Iron Dome missile system across the occupied territories and closed some of the Gaza streets.

In southern Gaza, Israeli forces have used skunk water cannon to disperse Palestinian protesters.

In a recent communiqué, the National and Islamic Forces, the supreme coordinating body of major Palestinian factions, called for widespread participation in Wednesday’s demonstrations to mark the forcible eviction of Palestinians from their motherland by the Tel Aviv regime in 1948.

Similarly, the organizing committee of the weekly anti-occupation Great March of Return protests in Gaza urged Palestinians to join the Nakba Day rallies in the coastal sliver and stage a general strike at schools, universities and colleges.

The Hamas resistance movement, which runs Gaza, has also called on Palestinian people to attend all the rallies and events marking the occasion.

During the 54 weeks since the protests began in March of last year, nearly 270 demonstrators have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone, according to Turkish Anadolu agency.

MNA/PR