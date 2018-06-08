Iran military official calls Israeli Iron Dome 'a mere joke'

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Leader's top military adviser Major General Hassan Firouzabadi said Fri. that Israel's air defense system Iron Dome is a 'joke' with a mere function of giving its own people a false sense of security.

The former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Hassan Firouzabadi made the remarks while attending the International Quds Day rallies which is underway in Tehran in addition to other cities around the world.

Firouzabadi called the Israeli air defense system 'Iron Dome' a joke, saying “this system has been tested many times and proven ineffective. We saw nothing of its effectiveness against the missiles attacks, flying drones and various attacks launched from Lebanon and Syria on Israel, because this defense system only serves to give a false sense of security to Israeli people.”

Also attending the rallies was former Iranian defense minister and current top military aide to Iran’s Leader Brigadier General Hossein Dehghan who told reporters that "the Great Satan (United States), in cooperation with the reactionary states in the region, have begun a new move to stabilize the situation of the childkilling regime of Israel, and the relocation of Israeli capital to Jerusalem al-Quds is line with that Israeli plan."

However, he said that the support of Iranians and other nations of the world for the Palestinian people will foil the Israeli plots and will “send a clear message to a businessman who has read neither about history nor about security," in an apparent reference to US president Donald Trump.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, while taking part at the rallies on Friday, told reporters that the US move in relocating its embassy to Jerusalem is not going to weaken the ‘Palestine cause’, on the contrary, it will accelerate the collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel.

