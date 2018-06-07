Rouhani urges massive rallies on International Quds Day

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani has called on all Iranians to attend the International Quds Day rallies in large numbers, saying Muslims will be able to say their prayers in Quds soon.

In a message on Thursday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited people to attend the International Quds Day demonstrations in large numbers, saying “Quds day is a historic day when everybody protests against tyrants and voices support of an oppressed people who have been displaced from their homes during the past 70 years,” according to the official website of Iran's presidency.

“This year’s Quds Day is special; this year, in addition to being the 70th anniversary of the occupation of the Palestinian land, we are witnessing that Bayt al-Maqdis, which is respected by all Muslims, has been announced as the capital of the occupying Zionist Regime by the United States against all international rules and regulations,” Rouhani said.

“This year, we are also witnessing more tyranny and crimes against the oppressed people of Palestine, especially the residents of Gaza,” continued Rouhani adding: “On the other hand, we have witnessed more tours by the leaders of the Zionist Regime with the aim of promoting Iranophobia and attempts against the interests of the great Iranian nation in recent months” he continued.

He went on to say “I expect all people throughout our dear Iran, regardless of their thoughts and beliefs, to attend Quds Day demonstrations, sending this message to the usurper Zionist Regime that they have not forgotten the Palestinian land and the Holy Quds and the freedom of the Holy Quds is still the holy cause of the Iranian people and all Muslims.”

“The day when the noble people of Palestine will go back to their homes and Muslims can say prayers in Quds, as their first Qibla, is not far,” the Iranian president further said.

