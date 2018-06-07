Iran’s cabinet invites people to attend Quds Day rallies

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The Iran’s Council of Ministers convened on Wednesday and issued a statement inviting people and different social and political groups to attend International Quds Day rallies.

The full text of the cabinet of ministers’ statement is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Revolutionary, noble and informed people of Iran

This year, we are approaching International Quds Day and getting ready to support the oppressed people of Palestine in a situation that the usurper Zionist Regime, following provocative actions and all-out support of the US government and their regional allies, have committed another crime against humanity more blatantly than ever by desecrating the cause of Muslims around the world, killing the people of Gaza on Nakba Day.

The tree of the International Quds Day, which is the memory of Imam Khomeini (RA) in defending the oppressed people of Palestine, grew under the guidance of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and support of the revolutionary people of Iran in a way that it has become a powerful tree and a symbol of unity and solidarity of all Muslims around the world against global domination-seekers and Zionist usurpers who kill babies, and has attracted attention of the world to it.

Therefore, we invite all people of Iran, ethnic groups, public figures, and different political and social groups to attend the ceremony on this decisive day in large numbers more glorious than ever before and display another golden page in the glorious history of fighting arrogance, supporting the oppressed, and national unity and integrity before the eyes of the world.

Without a doubt, the only way of confronting the continuation of insolence and provocative actions of the Zionist Regime is people’s informed presence and positive response to the wise call of the late Imam Khomeini and the guidance of the Supreme Leader; therefore, the great people of Iran should prove that they are still determined to defend the right causes of the oppressed people of Palestine, and the final victory is for the oppressed and right-seekers, inshallah.

Cabinet of the Islamic Republic of Iran

