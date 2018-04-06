FM Zarif hopes for more economic relations with Nakhchivan

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign minister Zarif told the media upon arrival in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday that he hopes his visit bolster old ties and develop economic relations between Iran and Nakhchivan.

Upon arrival to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed the media on the objectives and agenda of his visit to Nakhchivan.

He referred to the mid-December visit of Vasif Talibov the chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan (Autonomous Republic) to Tehran and added that he has been officially invited to visit Nakhchivan.

“I am delighted that today I am visiting Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” reassured the Iranian top diplomat.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always backed the people of Nakhchivan in difficult times and as a result the Islamic Republic of Iran has good relations with people and administration of Nakhchivan,” noted Mr. Zarif.

“There are extensive cultural interactions and also economic cooperation between the Iran and Nakhchivan, as they have existed always,” highlighted the foreign minister.

“And I hope that in this visit, in addition to bolstering the old ties and dialogues, we manage to develop economic relations between Iran and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” articulated Mr. Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Azerbaijani capital city of Baku for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday morning. The visit is made in response to the invitation from the officials of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

When in Baku, the Iranian diplomatic chief attended at the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Thursday, and also met with his counterparts from North Korea, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Venezuela, and Serbia in separate bilateral meetings.

Also Mr. Zarif met with the head of the delegations from Syria and Cuba. The Iranian diplomatic chief also met with Miroslav Lajčák, the current President of the United Nations General Assembly.

