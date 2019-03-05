Iran, Nakhchivan confer on boosting bilateral ties

Heading an 18-member delegation, the Managing Director of Aras Free Zone Mohsen Nariman met with Chairman of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov and discussed the ways to reinforce bilateral relations in economic, cultural, tourism and trade fields.

Referring to the current regional and international conditions, Nariman described Azerbaijan as one of the most important and the safest neighbors for Iran, which provides a good opportunity to boost foreign trades.

Talibov, for his part, pointed to the significant position of Iran, especially the Aras Free Zone, in Nakhchivan’s economic outlooks.

The Iranian delegation also held talks with Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Economy Minister Famil Seyidov, discussing the ways to boost the presence of Iranian producers in Nakhchivan’s market.

During the meeting, Nariman expressed Iran’s readiness to embark on joint plans with Nakhchivan in tourism, railway, road and other industrial sectors.

