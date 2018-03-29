Pres. Rouhani says Iran-Azerbaijan ties in best condition

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lauded, on Thursday in Baku, the ties between Iran and Azerbaijan describing the current status of the relations at the best level.

“In this visit, we made strategic and historic decisions and the great achievements of this visit will bear fruit in the future”, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday.

The Iranian senior official made the remarks speaking at the Business Forum of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku.

The President referred to the love of Imam Ali (AS) and celebrating Nowruz as two symbols of closeness between the two Iranian and Azerbaijani nations and added, “Today, we are witnessing Iran-Azerbaijan relations in its best condition and its achievements will be beneficial for the entire region and the world.”

