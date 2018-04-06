FM Zarif meets with counterparts from NAM states

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with his counterparts from North Korea, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Venezuela, and Serbia in Baku on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in Azerbaijani capital city of Baku met with a host of his counterparts in separate bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Foreign ministers from North Korea, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Venezuela, and Serbia were among the counterparts Mr. Zarif held bilateral meetings with.

Also Mr. Zarif met with the head of the delegations from Syria and Cuba. The Iranian diplomatic chief also met with Miroslav Lajčák, the current President of the United Nations General Assembly.

YNG/PR