Zarif to embark on regional tour Tue.

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister will start visits to Turkey, Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan tomorrow, according to Foreign Ministry spokesman, with Turkey as Zarif's first stop alongside President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Bahram Ghasemi, told reporters today that Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Ankara Tuesday as the first leg of his three-nation tour accompanying President Rouhani to discuss developments in Syria and reassess Astana peace talks.

According to Ghasemi, while in Turkey, the Iranian foreign minister will attend the meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran and Russia to discuss the developments in Syria and pursue the agreements previously reached in Astana talks. Meanwhile, in that meeting, the agenda will be set for trilateral Ankara summit comprising Iranian, Turkish, as well as Russian presidents in Turkish capital on Wednesday.

Then, Zarif will travel to Baku on Thursday to attend the Non-Aligned Movement Ministerial conference in the Azerbaijani capital, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that following the Baku conference, he will fly to Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic at the invitation of the Republic’s officials to hold meetings with the authorities there.

KI/4261673