FM Zarif hails growing relations of Iran, Nakhchivan

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif told Vasif Talibov, the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday that the bilateral relations between Iran and Nakhchivan are growing well.

“Relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are progressing well in diverse areas and the people of Iran and Nakhchivan easily cross the border. The number of tourists has increased and Iranian students study in Nakhchivan with no problems,” said Vasif Talibov the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The top official of Nakhchivan made the remarks on Thursday while meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Highlighting the importance of customs in developing bilateral ties, Mr.Talibov called for expansion of cooperation in the field.

The Iranian diplomatic chief, in this meeting, for his part, thanked the Nakhchivani side for their hospitality and asserted that bilateral ties between Iran and Nakhchivan are extending.

“The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are progressing forward; dam-construction and power plants projects are underway and there are huge capacities for joint endeavors in the fields of animal husbandry, industry, hygiene, medicinal provision, establishing pharmaceutical institutes, dispatch of physicians and medical equipment, tourism, transportation, food industries, and joint production,” said the Iranian top diplomat.

