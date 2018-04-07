FM Zarif arrives home after Turkey, Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan visits

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s foreign minister arrived back in Tehran late on Friday after completing his 4-day visit to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Mohammad Javad Zarif first arrived in Turkey to accompany President Hassan Rouhani on his visit to attend the three-way Ankara summit.

Zarif next traveled to Azerbaijan following Turkey. When in Azerbaijani capital Baku, the Iranian diplomatic chief attended the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on Thursday, and also met with his counterparts from North Korea, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Venezuela, and Serbia in separate bilateral meetings.

As the last leg of visits, Iranian foreign minister arrived in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday at the invitation of the authorities there.

