FM Zarif leaves Baku for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif, who was in Baku on Thursday for attending the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), left the city for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday morning.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Azerbiajani capital city of Baku for Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on Friday morning. The visit is made in response to the invitation from the officials of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

In addition to attending at the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku on Thursday, the Iranian diplomatic chief also met with his counterparts from North Korea, Libya, Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Venezuela, and Serbia in separate bilateral meetings.

Also Mr. Zarif met with the head of the delegations from Syria and Cuba. The Iranian diplomatic chief also met with Miroslav Lajčák, the current President of the United Nations General Assembly.

YNG/4264004