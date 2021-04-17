Nakhchivan attaching great importance to relations with Iran

A meeting was held between the Council General of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Chairman of Nakhchivan Institute of Oil and Gas Supply Behrouz Azimov.

The latest developments between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, including the recent visits of the Iranian Foreign Minister and the delegation of Iranian Parliament to Nakhchivan aimed at boosting relations with neighboring countries such as Azerbaijan, were among the issues raised by Seyyed Ahmad Hosseini in this meeting.

He also clarified the principled stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which led to the liberation of the country's territories.

Azimov, also described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a great and important country in the region, saying, “The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan attach great importance to the friendly and sincere relations with Iran.”

He also thanked the explicit and firm positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The major part of Nakhchivan's requirements in the oil and gas sector is provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fortunately, this is done without any problems, he added.

RHM/IRN84297342