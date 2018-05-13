Iran, Azerbaijan agree to boost trade ties between ports

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Deputy CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) for Maritime Affairs Hadi Haghshenas said that talks are underway to increase trade and transport between Iranian ports and Port of Baku in Azerbaijan Republic.

He also noted that more efforts will be put into facilitation of transit of goods via the North-South corridor.

Haghshenas pointed to the participation of an Iranian trade and business delegation at the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), held in Azeri capital Baku, and said, “the participaiton of the Iranian delegation in this prestigious meeting was a suitable opportunity to discuss and review port potentials and capacities between the two countries.”

"Many investors are not familiar with the capacity of Iranian ports," he said, adding, “for this purpose, Iran’s active presence in the prestigious international events will significantly help boost bilateral relationship between Tehran and Baku.”

Seeking solutions to increase the volume of trade and business transactions between ports of the two countries, developing the efficiency of ports, searching the best transport routes and sharing useful experiences and technical knowhow were of the main topics of discussion in this edition of the Conference, he added.

