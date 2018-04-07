NAM statement condemns Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – The 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ended with issuing a statement condemning the illegal policies and actions of the Israeli regime against the Palestinian people.

The final statement of the NAM meeting which concluded on Friday, April 6 in Baku, the Azerbaijani Republic condemned the illegal and practices against the Palestinians including, among others, the construction and expansion of illegal settlements, the demolition of Palestinian homes and properties, the acts of collective punishment against the civilian population, the imprisonment and detention of thousands of civilians, disruptions of normal flow of people and traffic through various security checkpoints, closures and barricades, as well as the illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip."

The statement went on to urge collective efforts to force Israel to withdraw to territories occupied by the Israeli regime before 1967.

The foreign ministers of NAM member states issued the statement as thousands of Palestinians protesters were protesting on the Gaza border on Friday. During the second consecutive Friday of protests, 7 Palestinians were martyred and more than one thousands others were injured by the Zionist regime's security forces.

