French Embassy offers condolence over Sanchi oil tanker incident

TEHRAN, Jan. 15 (MNA) – In a tweet on Monday, French Embassy in Tehran has sympathized with the families of the Sanchi oil tanker crews.

On Monday, the French Embassy in Tehran expressed its solidarity and sympathy to Iran and the families of the Iranian crews who died after their vessel hit another vessel and caught fire.

The French Embassy posted on its Twitter page, “Following the death of thirty Iranian citizens in the wake of the Sanchi oil tanker, the French embassy in Tehran announces its solidarity with Iran, and expresses sympathy with the families of the victims.”

The Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, with 32 crew members on board including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, caught on fire after colliding with a Hong Kong cargo ship on Jan. 6, 160 nautical miles (296 km) from China’s east coast near Shanghai.

