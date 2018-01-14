Officials offer condolences over deaths of Sanchi ship crews

TEHRAN. January 14 (MNA): Iranian officials have offered their heartfelt condolences and sympathies over the demise of the Iranian crew members of Sanchi oil tanker.

Growing number of officials in Iran are offering their sincere and heartfelt condolences for the tragic deaths of Iranian crew members of Sanchi oil tanker.

The Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, with 32 crew members on board, caught on fire after colliding with a Hong Kong cargo ship on January 6, 160 nautical miles (296 km) from China’s east coast. The tanker sank completely after the rescue teams failed to save the lives of the crew members or put out the fire.

The deaths of the crew were akin to martyrdom as they laid down their lives while performing their duties, said the president of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) Abdolali Ali-Askari.

Mohammad Reza Aref has also expressed his condolence to the Iranian nation for the tragic deaths of the crew. He is the Parliamentary Leader of Reformist’s Hope Fraction. He praised the crew, saying that their bravery and sacrifice will live on in the hearts of the Iranian nation.

Ayatollah Hashemi Shahroudi issued condolence message for the death of the crew members. He is the Chairman of the Expediency Council. In his message, Ayatollah Shahroudi offered his heartfelt condolence to the families of the deceased crew members, and called on the authorities to diligently pursue the tragedy and take appropriate measures so that such incidents do not happen again in the future.

Mahmoud Vaezi, the Chief of staff of Iran's president, posted his condolence on his Instagram page. He wrote, “The sinking of the Sanchi ship and the massacre of all its crew was very unfortunate. I wish peace and tranquility for the country and the Iranian nation; I wish patience and well-being to the families.”

In his condolence message, cabinet spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht said he was deeply saddened by the incident and the deaths of the hardworking crew. He compared their deaths to martyrdom. He said that the Iranian nation deeply mourns this painful incident. He offered his condolences to the families.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei also offered his condolences. Writing on his Telegram channel, he likened the deaths of the crew to martyrdom. He wrote that the crew member had worked hard for Iran's economic advancement abroad. He added that Iranian nation would never forget their years of hard work for their country.

MP Yunaten Bet Kelia, who represents the Assyrian and Chaldean communities in the Iranian parliament, also offered his condolences. He said that this has been one of the most painful incidences that the world has witnessed, plunging the Iranian nation into sadness. He said that the Iranian nation will always remember the stressful nights and days that ended so tragically.

Secretary of Iran's Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei extended his sympathies for the demise of the Iranian crew of Sanchi oil tanker. He condoled the bereaved families.

Gary Lewis UN Representative in Tehran writes on his Twitter page that the "United Nations family in Iran" offers its condolences to the families of the dead crew members.

