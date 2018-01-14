Leader offers condolences over death of oil tanker crews

TEHRAN, Jan. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on Sunday, offering sympathies to the families of the oil tanker crews who died after their vessel hit another vessel and caught fire.

“The tragic and heart-scratching accident of loss of the crew members of the oil tanker because of fire and sinking was truly saddening and I sincerely offer condolences to the bereaved families and the members of the families of those dear ones,” reads the condolence message of Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The Iranian Leader issued the letter on Sunday after all the hopes to find the crew members of Sanchi oil tanker alive disappeared. The giant vessel accidentally collided with a grain vessel and after burning for 8 days on Chinese waters sank.

“A pray the God almighty for rewarding the families with patience and the peace of heart,” reads the statement.

“Those dear ones lost their lives on the path of serving their mother land and delivering on their duties, which makes their death glorious and full of honor,” says the Iranian Leader in his message on the tragedy.

Thirty Iranian and two Bangladeshi crew members of Sanchi, the oil tanker delivering Iranian oil to South Korea, were killed.

