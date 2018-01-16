Iranian embassy in Pakistan flies flags at half-staff to mourn lost sailors

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Iran’s flags at the embassy, consulates and other affiliated offices in Pakistan are flown at half-mast to mourn the deaths of Iranian sailors who lost their lives in oil tanker incident.

The Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan has four consulates in the states of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and six cultural houses in the cities of Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta, Karachi and Multan, and the Persian and Iranian Studies school of Iran and Pakistan in Islamabad.

A Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, caught fire after colliding with a Chinese freighter off China’s coast last week on Saturday, leaving its 32 sailors trapped on board. The tanker sank completely after the rescue teams failed to save the lives of the crew members or put out the fire.

