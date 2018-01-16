Chinese amb. condoles with Iran on Sanchi tragedy

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Chinese Ambassador to Iran Pang Sen expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims of Sanchi oil tanker, bursting into flames from end to end and sinking off China’s coast.

Chinese Ambassador to Iran Pang Sen sincerely laments the crew members' deaths, and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

The Panama-registered Iranian oil tanker, Sanchi, collided with a Hong Kong cargo ship on Jan. 6, 160 nautical miles (296 km) from China’s east coast near Shanghai, and caught fire shortly after the collision. Its entire crew of 30 Iranian and two Bangladeshi seafarers perished. After burning and drifting for over a week, the Sanchi sank on 14 January.

LR/PR