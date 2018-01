TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – In a message to Foreign Minister Zarif on Tuesday, Wang Yi has offered condolences over the deaths of Iranian sailors to their families and Iranian nation.

The Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China described the incident as ‘socking’ and ‘saddening’ to the people of China.

Wang Yi added that immediately after the incident, the Chinese government and paramedics started their operation to rescue the Iranian sailors and maintained close cooperation with Iran.

Also in this regard, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang in an interview in Beijing expressed his condolences on the fatal incident.

KI/IRN82797246